Optometrist business hit for the third time by thieves in NW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three suspected thieves, who smashed the glass door and got inside "Insight Eyecare" off the Northwest Freeway.

The business owners tell ABC13 the suspects cleaned out $25,000 worth of designer glasses and a few other things.

"I kind of like to say what I really feel, like if I was not on air," says co-owner Dr. Donald Norcini.

He says it's more of an inconvenience if anything, having to clean up shattered glass and reschedule patients.

"It's very frustrating. The cleanup, the damage to the office, the issues with having to replace the frames, and dealing with insurance," Norcini said.

He says it's the third time his business has been hit. He believes thieves like this steal the glasses and then resell them.

Norcini adds, "It's downright wrong and people know this is wrong."

No cash was taken from the shop. Houston Police are reviewing surveillance video.

Norcini and his business partner are hoping someone recognizes the two men and woman covered in tattoos, and call the police.

"My thought process is if they could put half the effort doing something constructive in society than doing this it'd be a little bit better place to be," Norcini said.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonthefteye caresurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Woman learns her fate for faking pregnancy in adoption scam
Fists fly in traffic between tow truck driver and passenger
Racially-charged flyers posted on Rice University campus
Child found dead inside hot car parked at train station
Man with gun scares off would-be kidnapper: Witness
Show More
$400 bill for half a month: Customers upset with energy company
TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Water park's inspection not updated when teen sucked in drain
Couple accused of faking birth, death of baby
More TOP STORIES News