Operation 13 Save A Life

ABC13 is proud to team up with the City of Houston, the Houston Area Fire Departments and our partners, Kidde and The Home Depot, for Operation 13 Save a Life; a life-saving program designed to increase public awareness of fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) dangers.

Fire fatalities are often preventable through education and the use of working smoke alarms, a message that will be one of the focal points of ABC13's Operation 13 Save A Life campaign.

Additionally, the campaign will focus on Carbon Monoxide awareness. Carbon Monoxide is the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in America, killing 400 and injuring more than 20,000 each year. You cannot see, smell or taste carbon monoxide. The only safe way to detect this poisonous gas is with a working carbon monoxide alarm.

As part of the campaign, Kidde has generously donated 2,000 10 Year Smoke Alarms and 1,000 CO alarms that will be distributed by local fire departments throughout Houston, at no charge, to those in need. If you would like to receive a free Kidde Smoke alarm or CO alarm, please contact your local fire department.

CLICK/TAP HERE FOR SAFETY TIPS


Learn About "Save A Life Saturday" that was hosted at The Home Depot
Operation Save A Life: Save a Life Saturday



Awareness Can Help Save Lives
Operation Save A Life - Fire Safety 1


Operation Save A Life - CO Safety



Operation Save A Life - Fire Safety 2


Operation Save A Life - Hurricane Safety


OPERATION SAVE A LIFE SPONSORS:




Kidde

Founded by Walter Kidde, a pioneer in early smoke detection and fire suppression, Kidde is one of the world's largest manufacturers of fire safety products. Each day, we work to expand upon our legacy of innovation, providing advanced solutions to protect people and property from fire and related hazards.

PURCHASE FIRE/CO SAFETY DEVICES
