Fire fatalities are often preventable through education and the use of working smoke alarms, a message that will be one of the focal points of ABC13's Operation 13 Save A Life campaign.
Additionally, the campaign will focus on Carbon Monoxide awareness. Carbon Monoxide is the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in America, killing 400 and injuring more than 20,000 each year. You cannot see, smell or taste carbon monoxide. The only safe way to detect this poisonous gas is with a working carbon monoxide alarm.
As part of the campaign, Kidde has generously donated 2,000 10 Year Smoke Alarms and 1,000 CO alarms that will be distributed by local fire departments throughout Houston, at no charge, to those in need. If you would like to receive a free Kidde Smoke alarm or CO alarm, please contact your local fire department.
Founded by Walter Kidde, a pioneer in early smoke detection and fire suppression, Kidde is one of the world's largest manufacturers of fire safety products. Each day, we work to expand upon our legacy of innovation, providing advanced solutions to protect people and property from fire and related hazards.