Hulu's killer comedy 'Only Murders in the Building' scores 11 Emmy nominations

From tracking down a murderer to tracking down 11 Emmy nominations, the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' talk about the joys of working on such a killer show.

The show is nominated for 11 Emmys, with possible accolades including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor In A Comedy Series.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" isn't new to the Emmy game.

For its first season, the show won three Emmys, including Outstanding Guest Actor, won by Nathan Lane. He is nominated again this year in the same category.

Martin Short also landed his second straight nomination for Lead Actor In A Comedy. "I enjoy Oliver's endless attempt at staying positive. I love how much he loves himself," Short said.

The show's comedic approach to true crime has created a diehard fanbase, undeniably fostered by beloved comedy pair Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez said, "I enjoy being the middle person and I have so much fun playing off of them" about working alongside the duo.

The show was also nominated for its writing and casting.

Steve Martin spoke about the writing. "You know, every time a new character comes on, there's immediate suspicion. Why are they there? Are they the murderer? What role do they have? And the writers, from the head writer John Hoffman, down, always integrate them well, like a puzzle piece into the show."

The official "Only Murders in the Building" after show, "One Killer Question" also picked up an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Series.

All three seasons of "Only Murders in the Building" are streaming now on Hulu.

