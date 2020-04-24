Onalaska tornado victims work on recovery with help from neighbors

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people remained in critical condition Friday after this week's deadly tornado that ripped through Polk County, authorities said.Survey crews have identified more homes that were destroyed, bringing that number to 173, according to Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.More than three hundred homes were damaged by Wednesday's twister.As the cleanup in Onalaska continues, neighbors are stepping in to help.The Livingston High School Student Council and chapter of Business Professionals of America are putting on a relief drive at the school for district faculty, staff and their families.In a post on social media, the district said some of their staff were severely affected by Wednesday's tornado.They're accepting food, water, gift cards, clothes and hygiene products. A lot of people in the communities hardest hit by the storm are in need.The Office of Emergency Management posted some helpful information on social media, saying food and water is available at Garland Park in Onalaska.The American Red Cross is providing shelter for people whose homes were damaged or destroyed.More than 291 homes were damaged and 46 were destroyed, according to Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.Donations are being accepted at the Polk County Center of Hope, which plans to help people in the coming days and weeksAs for the relief drive at the high school, they're asking for all high school clubs to take part in the event, which is set to be held outside on Friday until 11:30 a.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.