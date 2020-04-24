Community & Events

Onalaska tornado victims work on recovery with help from neighbors

By
ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people remained in critical condition Friday after this week's deadly tornado that ripped through Polk County, authorities said.

Survey crews have identified more homes that were destroyed, bringing that number to 173, according to Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.

More than three hundred homes were damaged by Wednesday's twister.

As the cleanup in Onalaska continues, neighbors are stepping in to help.

The Livingston High School Student Council and chapter of Business Professionals of America are putting on a relief drive at the school for district faculty, staff and their families.

In a post on social media, the district said some of their staff were severely affected by Wednesday's tornado.



They're accepting food, water, gift cards, clothes and hygiene products. A lot of people in the communities hardest hit by the storm are in need.

The Office of Emergency Management posted some helpful information on social media, saying food and water is available at Garland Park in Onalaska.

RELATED: Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home

The American Red Cross is providing shelter for people whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

More than 291 homes were damaged and 46 were destroyed, according to Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.

Donations are being accepted at the Polk County Center of Hope, which plans to help people in the coming days and weeks

As for the relief drive at the high school, they're asking for all high school clubs to take part in the event, which is set to be held outside on Friday until 11:30 a.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Ground zero of Onalaska tornado hit by 140 mph winds

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslivingstonamerican red crossdisaster relieftornadostorm recovery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
Gov. Greg Abbott says salons, restaurants could open in May
Near record highs Friday, great weekend ahead
7 people shot in 4 Houston shootings overnight
Free masks cause something not seen in a while: I-45 traffic jam
Houston-area standouts still waiting to be called in NFL Draft
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
3 killed in apartment ambush in SE Houston
Texans' Whitney Mercilus says he didn't see Hopkins trade coming
Galveston beaches to partially reopen Monday
How Houston is celebrating Ramadan during COVID-19
Sales tax holiday for emergency items still on this weekend
More TOP STORIES News