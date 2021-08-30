covid-19 outbreak

Onalaska ISD shutting doors to its 2 campuses after COVID outbreak among students and staff

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- In an effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Onalaska ISD announced all campuses will be closed until Sept. 7.

The district is made up of two schools, Onalaska Elementary School and Onalaaska Jr./Sr. High School. As of the 2019-2020 school year, Onalaska ISD had 1,143 students.

The closure comes just two weeks since the district started classes on Aug. 16. Onalaska ISD was among the districts that complied with Gov. Greg Abbott's orders and made masks optional.

"The health and safety of our students, staff, and families is our main priority and the data indicates that we must take this action to curb the current trajectory," the district wrote.

The announcement comes due to the rising number of students and staff members currently sick with the virus, demonstrated symptoms consistent with the virus or was exposed to the virus.

Onalaska said it hopes the closure will allow COVID-19 positive individuals time to isolate and recover, while those who were possibly exposed to the virus to quarantine.

"During this temporary closure, no remote instruction will be provided. Our existing school calendar will not need to be altered unless necessary due to additional closures. All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be suspended," the district shared. "We will also use this time to not only perform our routine cleaning, but provide the opportunity for deep cleaning of our facilities."

Classes are planned to resume on Sept. 7.

For more information, visit Onalaska ISD's website.

