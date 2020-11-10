Girl donates $1,300 to Boys and Girls Club as way to cope with losing student council race

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bay City 10-year-old girl is giving an entire new meaning to turning a frown upside down.Olivia Deshotels, a 5th grader, lost her race for student council to her own sister. To help cope with her loss, she decided to use her voice and raise money to help give back to her community."I decided that since I couldn't help my school by being in student council, I would help the Boys and Girls Club by making a donation," said Olivia.With the help of her family and friends, Olivia raised more than $1,300 for the organization."We have a flyer from the Boys and Girls Club sitting on the island of our kitchen and she saw it, and it came with a donation card and she just took it to her room and filled it out and brought it back," said Olivia's mom. "We were just so impressed that we told our parents about it and they agreed to match her donation. Then, she called around to some of our other friends and family members, and before you know it, she had over $1,300."With a sweet smile and a passion for helping people, Olivia said her charitable giving isn't going to stop there. She already has her eyes set on a bright future."I want to be a doctor so I can help more people," she said.