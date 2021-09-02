AUSTIN, Texas -- Central Texas' most cherished annual roots and Americana music festival - and a cornerstone of the Austin area's treasured hippie-cowboy culture - is returning this fall after a canceled 2020 event.
RELATED: Houston's hot entertainment destination rocks out new concerts - starting with Willie Nelson
Old Settler's Music Festival, which began in 1987 as a one-day bluegrass fest and morphed throughout the years into a nationally recognized four-day camping and jamming event, will take to the stage in nearby Tilman, Texas (about an hour's drive south of Austin), for its 34th annual installment October 21-24.
As usual, the festival includes a spectacular gaggle of masterful bands and musicians, many big Austin names among them (Jackie Venson, Bob Schneider, Carolyn Wonderland), and given the festival's COVID-forced cancellation last year and subsequent postponement of the April 2021 reboot, Old Settler's is taking no chances regarding safety at this year's event.
In a news release from Wednesday, August 25, Old Settler's says it will require festivalgoers to provide proof they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 within 14 days of the event or provide proof they received a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the fest. The rules apply to all attendees 12 and older.
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Austin's cherished Old Settler's Music Festival returns with new COVID protocol for 2021
LIVE MUSIC
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News