Austin's cherished Old Settler's Music Festival returns with new COVID protocol for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- Central Texas' most cherished annual roots and Americana music festival - and a cornerstone of the Austin area's treasured hippie-cowboy culture - is returning this fall after a canceled 2020 event Old Settler's Music Festival , which began in 1987 as a one-day bluegrass fest and morphed throughout the years into a nationally recognized four-day camping and jamming event, will take to the stage in nearby Tilman, Texas (about an hour's drive south of Austin), for its 34th annual installment October 21-24.As usual, the festival includes a spectacular gaggle of masterful bands and musicians, many big Austin names among them (Jackie Venson, Bob Schneider, Carolyn Wonderland), and given the festival's COVID-forced cancellation last year and subsequent postponement of the April 2021 reboot, Old Settler's is taking no chances regarding safety at this year's event.In a news release from Wednesday, August 25, Old Settler's says it will require festivalgoers to provide proof they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 within 14 days of the event or provide proof they received a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the fest. The rules apply to all attendees 12 and older.