live music

Austin's cherished Old Settler's Music Festival returns with new COVID protocol for 2021

By Chantal Rice
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's a guide to help you do some exploring around town!

AUSTIN, Texas -- Central Texas' most cherished annual roots and Americana music festival - and a cornerstone of the Austin area's treasured hippie-cowboy culture - is returning this fall after a canceled 2020 event.

RELATED: Houston's hot entertainment destination rocks out new concerts - starting with Willie Nelson

Old Settler's Music Festival, which began in 1987 as a one-day bluegrass fest and morphed throughout the years into a nationally recognized four-day camping and jamming event, will take to the stage in nearby Tilman, Texas (about an hour's drive south of Austin), for its 34th annual installment October 21-24.

As usual, the festival includes a spectacular gaggle of masterful bands and musicians, many big Austin names among them (Jackie Venson, Bob Schneider, Carolyn Wonderland), and given the festival's COVID-forced cancellation last year and subsequent postponement of the April 2021 reboot, Old Settler's is taking no chances regarding safety at this year's event.

In a news release from Wednesday, August 25, Old Settler's says it will require festivalgoers to provide proof they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 within 14 days of the event or provide proof they received a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the fest. The rules apply to all attendees 12 and older.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaustinconcertlive musictexas newsmusicmusic newsfolk musichouston culturemapculturemap
LIVE MUSIC
Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival's A-list lineup released
Harry Styles' Houston concert has a new date
This Texas native to perform at RodeoHouston in March 2022
Alan Jackson reveals degenerative illness
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News