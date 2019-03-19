Officials warning customers about scammers impersonating Walmart employees

NORTH CAROLINA -- Officials in North Carolina, and around the country, are warning consumers about a scam that is targeting Walmart shoppers.

Law enforcement said scammers are impersonating Walmart employees and approaching customers in the parking lot, asking to see a receipt for proof of purchase, according to the Johnston County Report.

The suspects typically target shoppers with expensive items such as electronics and televisions.

Officials said the suspects take the receipt, head into the store and use it to shoplift the items listed.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the most recent incident happened in Gastonia.

Shoppers are encouraged to check for valid identification like an employee badge.
