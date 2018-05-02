Officials: Teen planned mass shooting at Dallas-area mall

PLANO, Texas --
A suburban Dallas teenager accused of planning a mass shooting at a mall inspired by the Islamic State terror group has been charged with terrorism.

The Collin County district attorney's office says 17-year-old Matin Azizi-Yarand of Plano had planned to release a "Message to America" explaining his reasons for the attack.

Authorities say he spent more than $1,400 buying weapons and tactical gear, and had been trying to recruit others to help him in the shooting planned for this month.

Azizi-Yarand is charged with criminal solicitation of capital murder and making a terroristic threat.

He is being held Wednesday at the Collin County jail on a $3 million bond. Online jail records don't indicate that he has an attorney.

He faces life in prison on the criminal solicitation charge alone.
