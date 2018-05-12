Officials searching for man suspected of tripping and sexually assaulting teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of aggravated sexual assault of a child. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tripped and sexually assaulted a teen.

According to Houston Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred in March, when an unknown suspect sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female in the 10000 block of Cossey Road in Harris County.

It was reported that during the incident, the victim was walking home along Pilot Gully Trail near Cossey Road when the suspect reportedly tripped the victim causing her to fall. When the victim was on the ground, the suspect reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as an Indian or Middle Eastern man in his 30s or 40s, he's about 5'10" to 6'0" with a muscular build, dark hair, dark eyes and beard.

A forensic sketch artist was able to compose a drawing of the suspect.

During the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a white shirt with grass and dirt stains on it, black pants and unknown colored boots.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultcrimeHouston
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News