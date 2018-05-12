Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tripped and sexually assaulted a teen.According to Houston Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred in March, when an unknown suspect sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female in the 10000 block of Cossey Road in Harris County.It was reported that during the incident, the victim was walking home along Pilot Gully Trail near Cossey Road when the suspect reportedly tripped the victim causing her to fall. When the victim was on the ground, the suspect reportedly sexually assaulted her.The suspect is described as an Indian or Middle Eastern man in his 30s or 40s, he's about 5'10" to 6'0" with a muscular build, dark hair, dark eyes and beard.A forensic sketch artist was able to compose a drawing of the suspect.During the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a white shirt with grass and dirt stains on it, black pants and unknown colored boots.Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).