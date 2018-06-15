Officials: 5 shot at funeral home in California

Breaking: Three victims from shooting at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward. We are awaiting word from Hayward PD on further details. Image credit @teresa_ on Instagram pic.twitter.com/aJi97Y7Fmu — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 15, 2018

Five people were reported shot at the Chapel of the Chimes around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Police surrounded the funeral home and are investigating the incident.According to their website, a visitation was scheduled during the time of the shooting.Three of the victims were rushed by paramedics to the hospital. One of the victims got himself to the hospital and police found another victim near the scene.Authorities say two of the victims are in critical condition. The other three are in stable condition.Their names, ages and genders have not been released.The suspects are still on the run. Officials have not provided any information about a motive for the shooting, but the gang unit is investigating.