Thankfully, our motorcycle officer sustained only road rash injuries and should be released from the hospital soon. https://t.co/B8L7xKVOkb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been transported to the hospital after reportedly being involved in an accident near Homestead and Parker Road in northeast Houston.The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m on Saturday.The officer was transported to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries after being thrown off his bike.As of now, the cause of the accident is unclear.