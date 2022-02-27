Deputy shoots and kills suspect, another deputy accidentally shoots himself, officials say

Houston, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a suspect and another deputy accidentally shot himself, according to officials.Around 4 p.m., deputies were responding to a crash involving the suspect and another driver when a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the suspect wouldn't stop to give his information.When deputies found the car that left the scene and pulled over the driver, the driver did not cooperate, according to the Sheriff's Office."When he did eventually come out of the vehicle, he ran at officers with a knife, and officers returned fire," James Burger with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.Before the suspect held out a knife, Deputy Godmintz, who has been with the sheriff's office for three years, tried to taser the suspect, but officials say it did not work.At some point, another deputy was shot and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office told ABC13 they believe he accidentally shot himself, but they aren't sure how. He has since been released.The Sheriff's Office will be investigating along with the Texas Rangers.