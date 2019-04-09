Officer saves choking baby girl who wasn't breathing

CULVER CITY, California -- A police officer received special honors Monday after saving a choking baby who was not breathing. Eyewitness News obtained exclusive body camera video of the terrifying moment.

Officer Brian Cappell responded to the call of a baby choking just after 4 p.m. on March 22.

Janet Lockridge was driving when her 9-month-old baby girl Harleigh started choking on some food.

"She was struggling for air, she was struggling to breath," Lockridge said.

Her 10-year-old daughter Auria helped guide the officer to her mother's car. It was all caught on Cappell's body camera.

"I was afraid. I didn't know what the outcome was going to be, and I was just praying the whole entire time," Lockridge shared.

"I reverted back to my training. We've been trained here when a child of that age is choking, put the face down and do some hard slaps to the back," Cappell said. "Once I heard the baby crying, it was the best sound I ever heard in my life."

Lockridge expressed her gratitude toward Cappell.

"I am just extremely, extremely grateful and I am, like, indebted to him forever," she said. "It was amazing, it was truly amazing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild rescueu.s. & worldchokingcaught on camerabody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News