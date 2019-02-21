1 person injured during officer-involved shooting on Beechnut

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person injured in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 10600 Beechnut at 4:20 p.m.

Police say one person was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Beechnut is currently shut down in both directions, and authorities are asking people to stay clear of the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentofficer involved shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man to be moved from final resting place due to mistake
HPD faces high-risk gamble with FBI investigation
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody
Worker accused of $164K alcohol heist on New Year's Eve
Montrose artist upset over use of his mural
FBISD drops legal actions linked to graves on school site
Trail rider struck by car
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Show More
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Van carrying inmates crashes into water in Wharton
More News