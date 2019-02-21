Officers currently investigating a shooting at 10600 Beechnut. Incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. One person en route to an area hospital in an unknown condition. Beechnut shut down in both directions. Please seek alternate routes. No other information #hounews #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2019

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person injured in southwest Houston.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 10600 Beechnut at 4:20 p.m.Police say one person was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.Beechnut is currently shut down in both directions, and authorities are asking people to stay clear of the area.