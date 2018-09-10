Police say a woman murdered a man before she was shot and killed by an officer during a confrontation at an apartment complex in Missouri City.Authorities were called to a disturbance at the Quail Valley Apartment Homes at 1800 FM 1092 just before 11 p.m. Sunday.Investigators tell Eyewitness News the woman pulled up to the gate at the complex and sat in her car, blocking the entrance.Another car pulled up behind her and that person asked her to go in or get out of the way. Police say that led to an argument.The car went around her, but she didn't move.Minutes later, she slammed through the gate with her car, kept going and hit the car that initially went around her.Authorities say the woman stopped and went into an apartment, where a man was killed.Officials have not said how he died.Police found the woman between two buildings. They say she was armed with a gun and a knife.During the confrontation, authorities ordered her to put down the weapons. When she refused, they used a Taser. However, that still didn't stop her.At that point, an officer shot the woman. She died at the scene.Police don't know what the relationship is between the woman and the man she allegedly killed. They aren't releasing names or ages right now.No officers were injured.