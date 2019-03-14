Off-duty officer finds man dying in southeast Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty officer found a man dying in a southeast Houston parking lot.The officer heard a gunshot around 2 a.m. on Thursday. He found the victim at an apartment complex on South Greens near Almeda Genoa.The officer called 911 and attempted to provide assistance, but the man died at the hospital.The off-duty officer and victim have not been identified.Police are investigating and will be looking at surveillance cameras in the area to get a better idea of what happened."I talked to some of the residents. They say it's usually quiet in this complex. In the area, they hear gunshots, but that's part and parcel of living in a big city," said HPD detective Stephen Jimenez.