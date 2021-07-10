man killed

North Houston man shot to death at his front door

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The killer of a man found shot to death of his north Houston front door entryway is on the loose, but investigators believe they have an idea of who he is.

It began with argument Saturday around 3 a.m. between the gunman and a resident at a home on O'Donnell near Rittenhouse, according to Houston police.

The visitor and the victim were arguing over some paperwork and money when the man opened fire and struck the resident multiple times at point-blank range, investigators said.

The shooter took off from the home in a gray car, but investigators said they know his identity. The victim died at the scene.

There were family members inside the home when the shooting happened, but no one else was hurt.

There was no word though on any arrests Saturday morning.
