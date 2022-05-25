the sitdown

Ewan McGregor returns as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in Disney+ series

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

The Sitdown: Ewan McGregor of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney+

In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Ewan McGregor returns to the title role in a part he made memorable during three movies that covered events prior to the original "Star Wars."

The Disney+ series begins a decade after events shown in "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith,"released in 2005.

Fans will recall that Obi-Wan Kenobi faced what has been called his greatest defeat: when his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker went over to the dark side and became the evil Darth Vader.

Sandy Kenyon talks to Ewan McGregor in the latest episode of "The Sitdown."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 27 on Disney+. Watch the trailer here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgeorge lucasentertainmentthe sitdowndisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
HISD's Stephen F. Austin HS on lockdown after threat against campus
Teen dies 2 days shy of 16th birthday after being shot, sheriff says
Warming quickly after our coolest morning in nearly a month
More firearm dealers than mental health providers in Uvalde
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Show More
'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention
Officials: Buffalo, Uvalde shooters allegedly abused animals
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Vigil held for 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
More TOP STORIES News