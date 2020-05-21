Coronavirus

Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KTRK) -- A nurse in San Francisco went viral after he posted a shocking before and after photo of his battle with COVID-19.

Mike Shultz spent more than six weeks in a Boston-area hospital where he spent most of the time on a ventilator.

Shultz, who goes by moniker The Bearded Nurse on Instagram, shared his ordeal on social media as a warning to others.

"I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for six weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be," he wrote. "Amongst other things, COVID-19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia."

He said he spent more than eight weeks away from family and friends. The fitness enthusiast said he's working to increase his lung capacity, and hopes to get back in the gym soon.

"I'll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronavirussocial mediacoronavirus pandemicinstagram storiespandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial appsfitnessu.s. & worldphotoinstagramvirusviralphoto stories
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Seniors and health care workers honored with first responder parade
Maskless Trump tours Michigan Ford plant producing ventilators
City park pools and splash pads to stay closed, mayor says
Trump orders flags to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and our Asian Community' town hall
Harris County Judge extends stay-at-home order to June 10
Man donates kidney to his wife after weeks of COVID-19 delays
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Dad killed while video chatting and his son is charged
ICU capacity strained at LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals
Harris County ICU usage spiked 21 percent in last 7 days
Show More
UH president and 2 coaches taking 6-month pay cuts
Father with COVID-19 receives visit from 7-year-old daughter
COVID-19 scams to watch for, including so-called puppy scam
City park pools and splash pads to stay closed, mayor says
Texas DPS announces limited reopening of driver license offices
More TOP STORIES News