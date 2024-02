1 juvenile killed in auto-pedestrian crash in southwest Houston, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one juvenile killed in southwest Houston.

Police say the crash happened at about 8:41 p.m. Saturday at 5601 North Shepherd Drive.

Although details are limited, the victim's identification has not been released and no description of any suspects at this time.

Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information and will update this story as facts become available.