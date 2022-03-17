16-year-old driver shot and killed on the I-610 North Loop

teen killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators shut down a stretch of the North Loop early Thursday morning as they collected evidence in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old driver.

The shooting happened on the I-610 North Loop westbound between Irvington and Fulton just before 1 a.m.

Houston police said two 16-year-old boys were in their vehicle when someone in a black SUV fired shots at them.



The teen driver was shot and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting could have been road rage or possibly gang-related.

The teen who survived says the shooter was in a black Dodge suburban, according to HPD. That's the only description police had.

"Most of the shots were targeted on the passenger side, however, the driver of the vehicle that was shot - a male juvenile - was struck in the back by one of the bullets. The passenger was not struck," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Police have been interviewing the surviving passenger, though the lieutenant said he hadn't been very cooperative with investigators and was struggling to give a description of what he saw.

All lanes of the North Loop were reopened hours after the shooting.

