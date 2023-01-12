Man robs woman who rejected his flirting attempt at north Houston gas station, HPD says

Houston police are searching for a robbery suspect who took off in a white Toyota Camry after robbing a woman at a gas station on Greens Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a robbery suspect who flirted with his victim before taking her purse at a gas station in north Houston.

Investigators said on Saturday at about 10:45 p.m., a man walked into a gas station in the 900 block of Langwick and approached a woman attempting to flirt with her.

The 20-year-old woman reportedly told the man she was not interested and walked out of the store, and back to her vehicle at the gas pumps, according to police.

That's when the man followed the woman to the gas pumps and demanded her purse while his hand was in his pocket, leading her to believe that he had a gun, investigators said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect then grabbed the woman's purse, got back into the driver's seat of a white Toyota Camry, and fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who is 23 to 26 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and about 160 to 170 pounds.

Investigators said he has black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion, and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black jacket and black pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

