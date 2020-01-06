abc13 plus

Inspirational sticky notes at Alvin food spot is cure to the blues

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, community journalist Chaz Miller visits Alvin's Red Oak Cafe to discuss pancakes, high tea and why people enjoy living in the city Nolan Ryan considers his hometown.

Plus, find out why this popular food spot, which features some of the biggest pancakes and sandwiches you've ever seen, features sticky notes throughout the bathroom walls.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

