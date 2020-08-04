Sports

Nolan Ryan: 11 facts you might not have known about the Houston Astros great

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of you know him as the "Ryan Express." We're celebrating one of our favorite Houston athletes with these fun facts.



Did you know...
  • Ryan was born in Refugio, Texas.
  • His birth name is actually Lynn Nolan Ryan, Jr.
  • He delivered copies of The Houston Post every morning for several years.
  • He was selected in the 12th round of the MLB's amateur draft in 1965 by the New York Mets.
  • Ryan was nicknamed the "Ryan Express" by the New York media after he helped the Mets in 1969 upset the favored Baltimore Orioles in the World Series.
  • He signed with the Astros in 1979, making him the first major leaguer to earn $1 million annually.
  • Ryan set a record with 3,509 strikeouts in 1983.
  • He entered The Guinness Book of World Records with the fastest pitch throwing 100.9 miles per hour.
  • Ryan is the only MLB player to have his uniform retired by three different teams.
  • He launched the Nolan Rylan Tender Aged Beef label in 2000.

Ryan was also part of what some may call one of the most infamous brawls in baseball history with Robin Ventura during a game at Arlington Stadium in 1993. Click here to refresh your memory.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbirthday
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fines coming to people without masks as Houston sees rate drop
Undocumented immigrants behind on rent are self-evicting
ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling shares his weight loss secrets
Why RodeoHouston wants your thoughts on COVID-19
Power companies deal with electricity use changes in pandemic
Honda recalls total of 1.6M vans, SUVs in 4 different US recalls
2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled
Show More
College Station ranks 2nd on list of struggling US college towns
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
All deaths reported Monday from COVID-19 were Hispanic
Here's when thunderstorms could impact you on Tuesday
Goose Creek ISD discusses Robert E. Lee HS name change
More TOP STORIES News