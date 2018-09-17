EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4236130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Husband arrested in connection with missing wife

The estranged husband of a missing mother of six has been charged with capital murder, but it gives little comfort to the family that is waiting for her body to be found.Jennifer Marie Sanchez, 39, told one of her sons she was going outside and would return quickly a week ago Friday night. She was never seen by her family again.Joey Sanchez was due in court four days after that on two charges of domestic violence."She hid the violence from us for so long," her mother, Ofelia Gomez, said. "A few months ago, she said, 'Mom, I can't let him do this to anyone else.'"Sanchez was arrested last week on a bond violation. Friday, one week after Jennifer Sanchez disappeared, he was charged with capital murder. Houston police have yet to discover where her body is."We want to bring her home and we also want that family (Joey Sanchez's family) to know that justice is coming and justice isn't coming alone," said Jennifer's uncle, Rudy Franco.Sanchez will still be in court this week, not for domestic violence charges, but on one count of capital murder. Jennifer Sanchez's family will be there.