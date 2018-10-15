No one shot in New York City over the weekend for the first time since 1993

EMBED </>More Videos

The last time this happened, Bill Clinton was president.

NEW YORK --
Not one person was shot in New York City this weekend, the first time that's happened since 1993.

Officials said Monday there were no shootings with victims reported in the five boroughs for all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The last shooting before the weekend was on Thursday morning in Brooklyn when a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

The gunfire free record was broken Monday afternoon when a man was shot in the Bronx. He is expected to survive.

Mayor Bill de Blasio boasted about the record while addressing the NYPD graduating class Monday morning, saying they were a "winning team for sure."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdshootingNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Cool and damp weather will linger for several day
Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Sears Hometown stores held down by once profitable name
No 'Back to the Future' royalties for John DeLorean's widow
Show More
Woman chooses to get breasts removed after genetic testing
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing 2nd charge
Senate challengers Cruz and O'Rourke face-off for second time
Apartment residents upset over no electricity
More News