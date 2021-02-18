no layups

'No Layups' looks at how Trae tha Truth and Mattress Mack are helping Houstonians

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this episode of "No Layups," David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali discuss how Trae tha Truth and Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale are helping Houstonians during this winter storm time of need.

SEE ALSO: Houston hero Mattress Mack speaks to 'GMA' about offering furniture store as shelter

Watch this week's episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali, streaming at 1 p.m. Thursday.

SEE MORE: JJ Watt and Houston Texans agree to part ways

EMBED More News Videos

In a two minute video released Friday, Watt talked about how special Houston has been to him, and explained his feeling that it was time to move on.



The video featured above is from a previous report.

You can also play this episode of "No Layups" and catch up on previous shows from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."



