Retiring Alabama head coach Nick Saban's influence shown through some of playoff-bound Texans

The Houston Texans love acquiring top-level talent from the Alabama Crimson Tide, and with the school's legendary coach retiring, ABC13 spoke with the players who are representing Nick Saban at the pro level.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after the NFL's regular season has concluded, the Texans are focused on a playoff game rather than a coaching change - and that's a change from years past.

Before winning the 2023 AFC South division title, the Texans had fired their head coach following the season finale in the past two seasons. Here in 2024, the Texans - led by first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, are preparing to host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday. However, there is still talk in the Texans facility about a coaching change.

On Wednesday, in a surprise to many, iconic Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. As head coach of the Crimson Tide, Saban won six national titles. He also coached five current members of the Texans roster, 10% of the team. ABC13 talked to multiple Texans players who learned under Saban about how he impacted their careers, and thus, this Texans team.

"Discipline, pride, commitment, toughness - all those things are instilled in me," Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said of what he learned from Saban. "That's what keeps a lot of those players going who have been under him. Everything he's taught us: how to face adversity, putting us in tough situations."

"Work ethic, discipline and the ability to prepare," were things Texans wide receiver John Metchie III said he learned from Saban. "Everybody that went there, he taught everybody how to be a real football player and work hard."

Both Metchie and Anderson said Saban's wife of more than 50 years, Terry, is the true MVP of the Alabama program.

"The program doesn't go without Ms. Terry," Metchie admitted.

"She really runs the Alabama program," Anderson added. "Him having a supporter like that is very special."

