Former UH player Josh Jones expected to be 1st round NFL Draft pick

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Bush High School offensive lineman Josh Jones has a unique story.Jones started off playing basketball for the Broncos until head football coach Allen Aldridge told him his future was in football.After redshirting his freshman college year, Jones started the next four years at the University of Houston.He was named the 2019 American Athletic All Conference 2nd Team, the 2019 Athlon Sports Preseason American Athletic Conference, the 2018 Athlon Sports Preseason American Athletic Conference Second Team and the 2017 Athlon Preseason American Athletic Conference Fourth Team.Jones is projected to be drafted in the late first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.