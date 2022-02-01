u.s. & world

The New York Times buys popular word game Wordle

The Times is adding the puzzle to their portfolio of word games such as The Crossword, The Mini and Spelling Bee.
By Jennifer Korn
EMBED <>More Videos

The New York Times buys popular word game Wordle

NEW YORK -- The New York Times has acquired Wordle, the explosively popular game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word daily.

The Times, which announced the purchase of the game on Monday, is adding the puzzle to their portfolio of word games such as The Crossword, The Mini and Spelling Bee. As of December 2021, the New York Times (NYT) has over one million Games subscriptions.

READ ALSO | How to play Wordle, the word game that's becoming an internet obsession
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Will Ganss explains the word game that's becoming an internet obsession, and why it was created.



"The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world. New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy," according to the statement. "Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to The Times to meet their daily news and life needs."

Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer formerly at Reddit, released the game in October 2021, and it quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Millions of people now play Wordle every day, according to the Times.

In a statement released on Twitter Monday, Wardle wrote of the game's success, "I'd be lying if I said this hasn't been a little overwhelming. After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone."



Wordle, purchased for a price the Times described as being "in the low seven figures," will initially remain free to new and existing players. "We don't have set plans for the game's future," Jordan Cohen, executive director at The Times, said in an email. "At this time, we're focused on creating added value to our existing audience, while also introducing our existing games to an all new audience that has demonstrated their love for word games."

Wardle is working with The Times to ensure that, once the game moves to the paper's site, existing players' wins and streaks are preserved, according to his statement.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkgamesnew yorkbusinessnationalnewspapertechnologyu.s. & worlddealsfinance
U.S. & WORLD
'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the No. 1 song in America
Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans
Happy Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
TOP STORIES
Rain moves out overnight, arctic cold front blows in later this week
ABC13's new 24/7 channel offers news and weather around the clock
Suspect shot by 5 officers 'had hands in shooting position,' HPD says
Armed robber seen on video dragging smoke shop employee in NE Houston
Federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
More charges filed against man accused of shooting 3 HPD officers
Man's body found in Dallas weeks after disappearance, HPD says
Show More
K-9 officer still recovering after being stabbed by robbery suspect
10-year-old boy battling cancer becomes chief of police
Fire breaks out at old Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart downtown
Big rig crash blocks eastbound lanes of East Freeway at Mercury
Texas City apartment fire displaces more than 20 families
More TOP STORIES News