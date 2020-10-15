Treebeards opens new location in Memorial with cocktails and dinner service

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new option for classic Cajun fare like red beans and rice and shrimp etouffee has arrived in Memorial. The eagerly anticipated new location of Treebeards has been quietly open for a week and will begin dinner service on Thursday, October 15.
Not only is the new location the first Treebeards to be located outside of downtown Houston; it is also the first to serve both dinner and cocktails. Located in Moody National's new development along the Katy Freeway just east of Bunker Hill Rd. (9655 Katy Freeway, Suite 3120), the approximately 6,000-square-foot restaurant seats 140 inside, with bar seating for 36 and a patio that seats 40. Interior design elements include a mural by local artist Gonzo247 and artwork from the restaurant's Market Square location that closed in June. It will soon be joined in the complex by the new location of fine dining restaurant Masraff's and another Texadelphia.
"We are thrilled to bring the tradition of Treebeards to our neighborhood," Treebeards co-owner Jolie Stinneford said in a statement. "After more than 40 years in downtown Houston, we have answered our loyal customers' requests to expand and are very thankful we were able to find a such fantastic location for this new version of Treebeards; we can't wait to share our southern comfort food - and exciting new food and drink additions - with west Houston residents and nearby office workers."
