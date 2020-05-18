Food & Drink

Treebeards in downtown Houston to close due to spike in rent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Treebeards announced it will closing its downtown location on June 26 due to an increase in rent.

Owner Charles Stinneford said prior to the decision to close the Market Square location at 315 Travis Street, the restaurant was still doing well and the closure had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily, Stinneford said employees will not be losing their jobs. Most of them will be transferring to the new location in Memorial.

Treebeards has been a downtown favorite for the past 40 years.

