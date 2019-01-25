New lawsuits filed against Cleveland fertility clinic where 4,000 embryos were lost

8 more lawsuits filed over fertility clinic failure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) --
Eight more families have filed lawsuits against a fertility clinic after tank failures.

More than 70 lawsuits have already been filed against University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's suburban fertility clinic and the company that was supposed to monitor the alarm systems on the tanks.

Lawyers say the tank failures ruined more than 4,000 frozen embryos.

The tank failures happened in March 2017. The fertility clinic says it's made significant enhancements since the incident.

