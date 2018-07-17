New details revealed in Jose Rodriguez's alleged crime spree

Once considered armed and dangerous, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is now a maximum security inmate.Rodriguez, arrested early Tuesday morning, is being held at the Harris County jail away from other inmates and behind two steel doors. Eyewitness News learned he showed no emotion and admitted to nothing during a three-hour interview with officers.Tuesday night, a judge saw the 46-year-old parolee, "off-docket" and denied bond. He is charged with two counts of capital murder and could face more charges for what authorities describe as a week-long murderous crime spree. The murder victims are Pamela Johnson, Allie Barrow, and Eduardo Magana. A 22-year-old METROLift driver remains hospitalized.The following are new details from court records.Investigators believe Rodriguez pried open the burglar bars on a kitchen window at Johnson's home to gain entry. They believe he tied her hands to a headboard and shot her in the chest.From July 5-13, Rodriguez pawned several items belonging to the victims, including two telephones and Johnson's television.While surveillance video of him was widely-circulated, Rodriguez was ultimately identified through prints left behind on one of the victims' cars he allegedly stole.A black revolver, investigators believe it is tied to the crime spree, was recovered during the arrest.His last alleged victim, Magana, was found facedown with a gunshot wound to his head.Rodriguez is expected in court on Thursday.