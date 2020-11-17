community impact newspaper

New Caney ISD names interim superintendent after leader's sudden departure

NEW CANEY, Texas -- The New Caney ISD board of trustees accepted the resignation of Superintendent Kenn Franklin at its Nov. 16 meeting, naming Deputy Superintendent Matt Calvert to serve as interim superintendent in his place.

Franklin was not present for the open meeting, and no comments were made about his resignation. The board gave no reason for his sudden departure. At the end of the meeting, Vice President Creg Mixon said the district will continue to "move forward and advance our district."

President Chad Turner echoed his sentiments.

"We're very focused on one thing and one thing only, and that's our students," Turner said.

Franklin had been superintendent for 11 years. Calvert has previously served as the executive director of finance for NCISD and has nine years of experience as an educator and administrator with Marshall ISD.

The video is a previous but related video about the sudden departure of New Caney ISD's superintendent Kenn Franklin.

RELATED: OTHER DISTRICTS EXPERIENCING LEADERSHIP CHANGES
Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre to resign by December 2021
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Dupre has served as the superintendent since 2013 and plans to announce his resignation at tonight's board meeting.



'I respect the decision': HISD chooses not to name Lathan permanent superintendent
EMBED More News Videos

A split board of trustees decided on a nationwide search to fill HISD's permanent superintendent role rather than remove the interim tag for Dr. Grenita Lathan, the interim superintendent. So, what happened when the vote was taken? The video walks you through it.



This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew caneyschoolsschoolcommunity impact newspaper
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Montgomery Co. working on new $11.8M forensic center
New Caney ISD superintendent expected to resign
FBISD on allowing low-performing students learning in person
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Conroe priest pleads guilty to molesting children
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was fatally hit, police say
Harris Co.'s top public health authority is leaving the county
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
Texas 1 of 4 states to test Pfizer vaccine distribution
Twitter launches 'Fleets,' temporary posts that disappear
Visitation for HPD Sgt. Sean Rios happening today
Show More
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Woman found dead inside home in NE Harris County
13 Investigates HISD's HUB's 'unacceptable' performance
What's in store for Houston's holiday spectacular this year
What will Mardi Gras look like in 2021? New Orleans reveals plans
More TOP STORIES News