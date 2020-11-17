New Caney ISD names interim superintendent after leader's sudden departure

Franklin was not present for the open meeting, and no comments were made about his resignation. The board gave no reason for his sudden departure. At the end of the meeting, Vice President Creg Mixon said the district will continue to "move forward and advance our district."
President Chad Turner echoed his sentiments.
"We're very focused on one thing and one thing only, and that's our students," Turner said.
Franklin had been superintendent for 11 years. Calvert has previously served as the executive director of finance for NCISD and has nine years of experience as an educator and administrator with Marshall ISD.
