Neighbors react to recent updates about 4-year-old Maleah Davis

‘REST IN HEAVEN’: There will be a vigil tonight outside the apartment of Maleah Davis’s family. That’s where she was last seen.



People have already created a memorial with handwritten notes, teddy bears, and photos.#MaleahDavis #JusticeForMaleah https://t.co/1DjywcvzgC pic.twitter.com/8tsdeaMCMo — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) June 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is without a doubt that Maleah Davis, her beaming smile, has captured hearts across the world.Her story has also broken those very hearts, and tonight, the outside of her families South Kirkwood home symbolizes just that.Covered with teddy bears, candles and posters signed by hundreds, the apartment where she was last seen going inside of alive, has become a memorial.The community rallied together Saturday evening to honor the 4-year-old at what they referred to as a 'Teddy Bear Gathering'.Hundreds of people were at the former apartment of the family to pray, speak and place mementos where Maleah is said to have spent her last moments."No four year old should go through what she went through," said one woman who came to add to the growing memorial.Many returned today with high emotions. The very home where investigators believe Maleah's life ended.She was last seen entering the apartment, alive Tuesday April 30th. Investigators say she never came out again. At least not alive."Every time I walk out from my apartment what I see is where she used to live... it's hard," said Jania Soto.Friends and family of the four year old hosted a brunch in her honor at 51fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails restaurant.