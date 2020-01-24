Neighbors collect toys for 6-year-old who found her home in flames

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in Alvin is dealing with an unimaginable loss yet again following a house fire.

Brittany and Jonathan Hilton arrived home to find smoke coming out of their home Tuesday evening.

The couple and their three kids had just moved into the trailer in November.

"We finally got back on our feet and finally steady, and then it just ... it came crashing down again," said Hilton.

EMBED More News Videos

Donations pour in for an Alvin family who lost everything in a fire just a short time after they rebuilt their lives from Harvey.



Cell phone video captured the moments their 6-year old daughter Chloe arrived home from school on the bus to see her home up in flames.

"By the time she came this way, she seen all the fire trucks and just was in tears," her father said. "She got off the bus and just said, 'What about my toys? Where are we going to live?" he added.

In the video, you can see Chloe running into her father's arms.

The Hiltons told ABC13 they were just getting back on their feet after suffering a devastating loss during Hurricane Harvey.

Community members saw the family's story on ABC13 and decided to rally together and send them donations. Reverend Calvin Harris of the Mercy Missionary Baptist Church said he was touched after he saw Jonathan holding his daughter.

His church had a box full of toys left over from Christmas that he wanted to give to Chloe.

"Oh my gosh," Brittany said. "She's going to freak."

"Everything that meant anything to us, anything, we didn't lose in Harvey, we lost yesterday," he said. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet again.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinmobile homesfacebookcaught on tapefirehouse firecaught on videohomehomeownerscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
ABC13 Evening News for January 23, 2020
China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Elementary school teacher accused of trading child porn
Man forced daughter to help him deal drugs, deputies say
State wants to prosecute teen as adult in Lamar HS killing
Show More
Cold temps Friday morning
Man found guilty of killing ex-wife's new husband
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News