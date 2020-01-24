Neighbors collect toys for 6-year-old who found her home in flames

Brittany and Jonathan Hilton arrived home to find smoke coming out of their home Tuesday evening.
The couple and their three kids had just moved into the trailer in November.
"We finally got back on our feet and finally steady, and then it just ... it came crashing down again," said Hilton.
Cell phone video captured the moments their 6-year old daughter Chloe arrived home from school on the bus to see her home up in flames.
"By the time she came this way, she seen all the fire trucks and just was in tears," her father said. "She got off the bus and just said, 'What about my toys? Where are we going to live?" he added.
In the video, you can see Chloe running into her father's arms.
The Hiltons told ABC13 they were just getting back on their feet after suffering a devastating loss during Hurricane Harvey.
Community members saw the family's story on ABC13 and decided to rally together and send them donations. Reverend Calvin Harris of the Mercy Missionary Baptist Church said he was touched after he saw Jonathan holding his daughter.
His church had a box full of toys left over from Christmas that he wanted to give to Chloe.
"Oh my gosh," Brittany said. "She's going to freak."
"Everything that meant anything to us, anything, we didn't lose in Harvey, we lost yesterday," he said. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet again.
Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.