Neighbor shot after attempting to stop burglary suspect

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors in northeast Houston attempted to stop an alleged burglar they witnessed breaking into cars on Burnley Street near Foxridge Road.Police say once the neighbors noticed the man get out of a white pickup truck around 1:30 a.m., they confronted him.He immediately fled and then crashed his truck into a nearby ditch.When he got out of the truck, he pulled out a pistol and shot one of the nearby homeowners in the foot before he ran away from the scene.While fleeing, the suspect dropped the pistol he used which will now become a part of the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call police.