Neighbor finds man stabbed to death at Pasadena apartment complex

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead Monday in the breezeway of a Pasadena area apartment complex was stabbed, police said.
Pasadena police were called to the complex located in the area of South Richey Street and West Jackson Drive.
A neighbor found the 27-year-old man dead, according to police.
Police didn't immediately disclose a motive, but a relative of the victim was told by detectives they identified a person of interest. No one is in custody, as of Monday afternoon.
The relative told ABC13 the victim lived at the complex with friends.
