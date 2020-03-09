Neighbor finds man stabbed to death at Pasadena apartment complex

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead Monday in the breezeway of a Pasadena area apartment complex was stabbed, police said.

Pasadena police were called to the complex located in the area of South Richey Street and West Jackson Drive.

A neighbor found the 27-year-old man dead, according to police.

Police didn't immediately disclose a motive, but a relative of the victim was told by detectives they identified a person of interest. No one is in custody, as of Monday afternoon.

The relative told ABC13 the victim lived at the complex with friends.
