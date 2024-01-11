2024 NBA trade deadline: Every move made before the trade deadline

The 2024 NBA trade deadlinehas passed, and we saw some movement Thursday as teams looked to shake up their rosters.

Which moves will impact the landscape of the NBA heading into the 2024 playoffs? And what deals will affect teams looking to rebuild ahead of the draft in July?

Get all of the news, intel and analysis from our experts here, including trade grades and destinations for every player who could be on a new team.

Feb. 8

5:46 p.m. ET: The Indiana Pacers are waiving Furkan Korkmaz, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:47 p.m. ET:The Indiana Pacers are waiving Cory Joseph, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:37 p.m. ET:The Los Angeles Lakers are among the front-runners to sign guard Spencer Dinwiddie when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN'sDave McMenamin.

3:41 p.m. ET: The Phoenix Suns acquired Royce O'Neale from the Brooklyn Nets and David Roddy from the Memphis Grizzlies for a trio of second-round picks, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As part of the deal, Brooklyn is receiving Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan Goodwin, while Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu will go to Memphis.

3:38 p.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors are trading Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers for a second-round pick,sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

3:33 p.m. ET: The Indiana Pacers are sending a 2029 second-round pick from the LA Clippers to San Antonio Spurs in the DougMcDermott trade along with Marcus Morris Sr., who is expected to be waived or bought out, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

3:31 p.m. ET:The following teams are ineligible to sign a player waived and had a preexisting salary of more than $12.4 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggetsand the Miami Heat.

3:27 p.m. ET: A buyout appears unlikely for LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker, a source told Andscape's Marc Spears.

3:24 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Lakers were active in seeking deals in the days leading up to the deadline and determined any feasible trade would be a marginal upgrade, at too steep a cost, according to ESPN'sDave McMenamin. The team is expected to be aggressive in the buyout market.

3:18 p.m. ET: TheBrooklyn Nets have requested waivers on Harry Giles III, the team announced.

3:09 p.m. ET: The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired a 2028 pick swap from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick. The 2024 pick will be sent to the Washington Wizards in the Daniel Gafford deal, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The draft pick is the second-least favorable of the Houston Rockets' 2024 draft pick (top-four protected), the LA Clippers' 2024 draft pick, the Utah Jazz's 2024 draft pick (top-10 protected) or Oklahoma City's own 2024 draft pick.

3:01 p.m. ET:The Boston Celtics are trading Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers for a heavily protected second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

3:00 p.m. ET:The Toronto Raptors are keeping Bruce Brown, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:57 p.m. ET:The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics for a second-round pick,sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:52 p.m. ET:The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Robin Lopez and cash to the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Lopez is expected to be waived and become a free agent.

2:49 p.m. ET:The Atlanta Hawks are keeping guard Dejounte Murray, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:45 p.m. ET: The San Antonio Spurs are trading Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacersfor a future second-round pick,sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:08 p.m. ET: As part of the Gordon Hayward trade, the Oklahoma City Thunder are including two future second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe.

2:01 p.m. ET:With one hour to go until the trade deadline, there's been nothing close to a deal for the Los Angeles Lakers so far, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

1:37 p.m. ET:The Philadelphia 76ers are sending Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

1:30 p.m. ET:In an effort to free up a roster spot to execute the various trades they've agreed to today, the Detroit Pistons have waived Joe Harris, who was averaging 2.4 points per game in 16 games this season.

1:03 p.m. ET:The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a trade to send forwardP.J. Washingtonto the Dallas Mavericks for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

12:42 p.m. ET:The Toronto Raptors are trading point guard Dennis Schroderand forwardThaddeus Youngto the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

12:11 p.m. ET:The Charlotte Hornets are also getting guard Vasilije Micic and draft compensation in the deal that will send Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:24 a.m. ET:The New York Knicks have completed a larger deal with the Detroit Pistons, landing Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks for Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two future second-round picks.

11:18 a.m. ET: The Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal to land center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizardsin exchange for center Richaun Holmes and draft compensation, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:16 a.m. ET:The New York Knicks are set to acquire guard Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, for guard Quentin Grimesand two future second-round picks.

10:52 a.m. ET: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Danuel House Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick, via the New York Knicks, to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move gives the Sixers salary cap cushion to potentially sign buyout players after the deadline, including Hornets guard Kyle Lowry, if he becomes available, sources said.

10:51 a.m. ET: The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to acquire Charlotte Hornets wing Gordon Haywardfor guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:33 a.m. ET:The Toronto Raptors have acquired center Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis.and a 2024 first-round pick.

10:24 a.m. ET:The Philadelphia 76ers are acquiring guard Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacersfor Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:47 a.m. ET: Hornets forward Miles Bridges won't approve any trades and will remain in Charlotte for the rest of the season, his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Bridges will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Hornets will retain his Bird rights.

8:00 a.m. ET: On Thursday's episode of "The Woj Pod," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Philadelphia 76ers continue to be aggressive in the final hours before the deadline and have, in the past few days, discussed trading for Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan.

Wojnarowski also notes that the New Orleans Pelicans have entered the race for guard Dejounte Murray and have piqued the interest of the Atlanta Hawks, adding that the trade likely would not include CJ McCollum.

Dallas appears to have moved on from Washington Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma, Wojnarowski reports, and is pivoting toward Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, who is averaging 14 points and 5 rebounds per game off the bench this season.

1:03 a.m. ET:NBA senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on "SportsCenter" that the Golden State Warriors have discussed trading for Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk.

Olynyk would fit in at Golden State because of his size and ability to stretch the floor, but team's best chance at a postseason run remains getting the most out of its underachieving players such asAndrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson.

Wojnarowski added that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make moves on the final day, but it remains to be seen how significant. The Sixers are interested in Detroit Pistons duo Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, but talks between the two teams broke down Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are expected to keep forward Miles Bridges despite having discussed trading him with a few teams ahead of the deadline. He will become a free agent at the end of the season, with the Hornets aiming to re-sign him in the summer.

Feb. 7

4:45 p.m. ET:The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and a 2030 second-pick to the Detroit Pistons for guardMonte Morris, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Morris has only played six games this season for Detroit but has averaged 10.4 points per game in his career.

3:18 p.m. ET:Discussing the trade market for Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russellon "NBA Today," ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained why L.A. hasn't moved the former All-Star. "The answer is," Windhorst said, "because teams want D'Angelo Russell ... and stuff. And the Lakers [ feel ] that price just doesn't make sense for us."

2:37 p.m. ET:The Memphis Grizzlies are trading forward Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks -- 2027 via Atlanta and 2030 via Dallas --sources told ESPN'sAdrian Wojnarowski. Among Grizzlies players to appear in at least 20 games this season, Tillman led the team with a 109.2 defensive rating, according to NBA.com advanced stats. The Celtics are also sending forwardLamar Stevensto the Grizzlies in the deal.

2:27 p.m. ET: The Philadelphia 76ers, who are without Joel Embiid for at least four weeks after the league's reigning MVPunderwent a left knee procedure, are currently active with just over 24 hours until the trade deadline, ESPN insiderAdrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter." "You can expect the Sixers to be really aggressive," Wojnarowski said. "They're looking to add all over the place."

2:20 p.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors may put off the franchise's toughest roster decisions until the offseason, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "SportsCenter." While the Warriors will remain active in trade talks ahead of the 3 p.m. ET Thursday deadline, Wojnarowski said that Golden State's "best chance to improve this team at the deadline is probably from within."

1:01 p.m. ET: The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Fontecchio is averaging 8.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 50 games this season, shooting 39.1% from 3. The Jazz will also getKevin Knox IIand the draft rights to Gabriele Procida in the deal.

Noon ET: Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges could have a new home after the trade deadline, Brian Windhorst reported on "The Hoop Collective." Bridges has veto power over any potential trade because he signed a one-year deal this past offseason. "It looks like there's a good chance the Hornets are going to move Miles Bridges," Windhorst said.

NoonET: The LA Clippers are trying to find a new home forP.J. Tucker, Brian Windhorst reported on "The Hoop Collective." Complicating the situation is Tucker's $11 million player option for 2024-25, which he is expected to pick up.

NoonET: The Orlando Magic have been active in trade talks, trying to bolster their guard rotation, Brian Windhorst reported on "The Hoop Collective."

Noon ET: Despite the injury to Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are still looking to make moves to add to their roster at the deadline, Brian Windhorst reported on "The Hoop Collective." "I would expect Philly to make one to three trades before Thursday afternoon," Windhorst said, adding that Philadelphia will try to acquire players who have expiring contracts or non-guaranteed salaries in 2024-25.

2:00 a.m. ET:The Toronto Raptors could move the recently acquired Bruce Brown at the deadline, and ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on "The Woj Pod" that the Raptors are weighing multiple offers. However, it's possible the Raptors will hold on to Brown past the deadline and look to move him around the draft or over the summer if he picks up his player option for 2024-25.

1:45 a.m. ET:On "The Woj Pod," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Atlanta Hawks don't appear to have an offer for guard Dejounte Murray that would return multiple first-round picks. Atlanta's best return package for Murray might only include a young player or expiring contract and a single first-round pick.

Feb. 6

6:23 p.m. ET:On "SportsCenter," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Los Angeles Lakers' trade deadline approach has changed because ofD'Angelo Russell's reemergence at the point guard position.

Russell is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over his past 16 games since returning from a bruised tailbone, Russell has averaged 22.2 points per game, with the team going 10-6.

"The Lakers look at the landscape and think it's hard to imagine given what is available, they will be a better team by trading Russell," Wojnarowski said.

The Lakers have previously been linked with Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray, as well as Toronto Raptors' Bruce Brown.

L.A. is expected to be active through the Thursday deadline, but the team doesn't want to overpay for a player who won't move the needle for them.

The team only has one first-round draft pick right now to use in trade talks. With three first-rounders potentially available in the offseason, the team could aim for bigger deals then.

3:44 p.m. ET:Wojnarowski said on "NBA Today" the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to acquire players at the trade deadline, with a backup center -- such as the Chicago Bulls' Andre Drummond or the Utah Jazz's Kelly Olynyk -- as a target.

Brian Windhorst added the 76ers could look for guard depth behind Tyrese Maxey at the deadline as well.

3:23 p.m. ET:Grant Williams of the Dallas Maverickscould be on the move before Thursday's deadline, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on "NBA Today." The Mavericks could be looking to acquire a player such as the Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins in return.

12:37 p.m. ET:Discussing Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Kendrick Perkins disagreed on whether the franchise should deal the future Hall of Famer before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

"They are not trading Klay Thompson," Windhorst said, in response to Perkins urging Golden State to move the guard, who will turn 34 on Thursday. "They can't trade Klay Thompson. [ He is ] going to have a statue outside the Chase Center someday."

8:00 a.m. ET: LA Clippers forward P.J. Tuckertold ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk that he is "actively trying to get traded." The 38-year-old veteran was traded to the Clippers with James Harden on Oct. 31, but he has played in just 12 games since and hasn't seen the court since Nov. 29.

Feb. 5

3:39 p.m. ET:Discussing the Chicago Bulls' trade deadline plans on "NBA Today," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that, despite there being no indications of Alex Caruso or DeMar DeRozan being available, many NBA teams have shown interest in Bulls veteran center Andre Drummond. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game in his second season in Chicago.

1:40 p.m. ET: Some names to watch this week for the Dallas Mavericks include forwards Kyle Kuzma and P.J. Washington, ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on Monday's episode of "The Lowe Post." "There's no question that the Mavericks are being aggressive, exploring upgrades at power forward," MacMahon said.

1:22 p.m. ET: On Monday's episode of "The Lowe Post," ESPN's Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon discussed the Philadelphia 76ers' trade deadline plans after it was announced that star center Joel Embiidwill undergo a procedure to address a left meniscus injury. "The Sixers are still operating as a team that has a healthy Joel Embiid in the playoffs. ... I have to believe that at their core, whatever percentage of them that was dialed towards 'win now' has dialed back," Lowe said.

10:00 a.m. ET:If the Chicago Bulls are going to trade Alex Caruso, they want a lot in return for him, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday's episode of "The Woj Pod." "An OG Anunoby-type deal is what's been described to me," Wojnarowski said. The New York Knicks acquired Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors earlier this season in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick.

8:00 a.m. ET: On Monday's episode of the "The Hoop Collective,"ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst, Ohm Youngmisuk and Tim Bontemps discussed the Lakers' win Saturday night over the New York Knicksand LeBron James' week of subtle messaging toward his team, from the hourglass emoji early Wednesday morning, to James wearing a Knicks towel as he did a postgame interview at Madison Square Garden.

"LeBron, this is what he excels at. He computes all this stuff. Of course he was cognizant and aware that he was putting on a towel that said New York Knicks," Windhorst said. "Why would he mess with the Knicks? Because he was using the Knicks as a tool to pressure the Lakers."

Feb. 3

5:00 p.m. ET: TheChicago Bullsannounced that guard Zach LaVine will undergo right foot surgery and be out four to six months.

As one of the hottest names ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, LaVine is linked to multiple trade talks. He is in the second season of a five-year, $215 million deal with the Bulls.

Feb. 2

4:32 p.m. ET: On Friday's edition of the "Lowe Post" podcast,ESPN insiders Zach Lowe and Chris Herring break down the interest around the league for Chicago Bulls guardAlex Caruso.

The Bulls want to hang on to Caruso as the team remains in the hunt of yet another play-in spot.Lowe wrote on Friday that if Chicago did want to engage teams on Caruso, it could end up with two protected first-round draft picks for him.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozanare two other Bulls mentioned with trade value, but so far no deal has emerged for either player. LaVine remains sidelined with a lingering foot injury that will likely keep him out until after the All-Star break.

10:48 a.m.:LeBron James will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Rich Paul made clear to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday. "LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Paul said in reaction to some growing speculation about James' future ahead of next week's trade deadline.

Feb. 1

6:45 p.m. ET:The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move gives the Grizzlies more salary flexibility and draft assets around a 2024 offseason where they'll get a chance at a high lottery pick and a chance to fortify a contender around Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

Morant underwent season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder in January. Bane, whosuffered a left ankle sprain last month, is expected to return soon.

Adams has not played since January 2023 due to a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, which later required him to undergo surgery in October. Once he returns for the start of the 2024-25 season, he should complement burgeoning star center Alperen Sengun in Houston.

Adams led the NBA in offensive rebounds per game in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Oladipo had not played this season for the Rockets. He was traded by Miami to Oklahoma City in the summer, who then sent the two-time All-Star to Houston ahead of the regular season.

3:30 p.m. ET:In regard to the Andrew Wiggins trade rumors, Golden State Warriorscoach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that: "I'm very hopeful, and I expect him to be here when the trade deadline passes."

Jan. 31

6:00 p.m. ET:The Los Angeles Lakerswill have much more room to make a move around the 2024 NBA draft rather than the upcoming Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to ESPN insider AdrianWojnarowski.

On "SportsCenter," Wojnarowski said the Lakers franchise and fans might have to temper their expectations as Los Angeles has one first-round pick to trade right now but could package three future picks into deals at this year's draft in June.

2:30 p.m. ET:The Golden State Warriors have no interest in moving Draymond Green or Klay Thompson before the trade deadline, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

Speaking on "SportsCenter," Windhorst added that the Warriors could look into trading Chris Paul, who is on an expiring contract, or Andrew Wiggins, who has had a difficult season with the team.

Jan. 29

9:30 p.m. ET:Speaking on "NBA Today,"ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne said the Golden State Warriors won't break up their veteran championship core unless Stephen Curry has a say in it.

"They're not going to make any moves to that core and break up that dynastic team unless he's on board with that idea," Shelburne said.

Golden State lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in an epic 145-144 double-overtime clash on Saturday. That defeat dropped the Warriors to 19-24 and three games outside of the final play-in spot -- which raises questions over the future of the team.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is in the final year of his contract and can hit the market as a free agent this summer. Draymond Green is in the second year of a four-year, $100 million deal.

The Warriors have limited options ahead of the trade deadline. They could find a team to take on Chris Paul, who remains sidelined after injuring his left hand, and his $30 million salary. They could move on from Andrew Wiggins, but finding a team to take on the rest of his contract (three years, $85 million left) could be difficult.

Jan. 26

3:30 p.m. ET: The Washington Wizards are set for a rebuild after team movedWes Unseld Jr. to the Wizards' front office and Brian Keefe taking over as interim coach.

Speaking on the "Hoop Collective,"ESPN senior insider Brian Windhorst said the team will be looking to add draft picks before the Feb. 8 trade deadline -- withpoint guard Tyus Jones attracting the most interest.

Windhorst adds Kyle Kuzma will unlikely be moved as the team wants two first-round draft picks in exchange.

Jan. 25

2:30 p.m ET:Speaking on Sportscenter, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst gave the lowdown on the Los Angeles Lakers' ongoing search for a new guard. The Lakers remain interested in Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray, but will need to involve a third team to cover D'Angelo Russell's long-term salary, if he were to be part of a deal.

Windhorst added that the Philadelphia 76ers can also add up to three players ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline through trades and expiring contracts. Specifically, they continue to seek out a player like guard Kyle Lowry, who could be bought of his contract after being traded to Charlotte to Miami earlier this week. Other players the Sixers could look at are Toronto's Bruce Brown and Detroit's Bojan Bogdanovic.

Jan. 23

9:30 p.m. ET:Charlotte Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak said the team will look toward the future and begin collecting draft assets.

"I can't discount the fact that we're a team that is trying to build something that can sustain something going forward, and ... we will look for opportunities," Kupchak said Tuesday.

Kupchack's statements came after the Hornets received a protected 2027 first-round pick from the Miami Heat and 37-year-old Kyle Lowry -- who they are hoping to move before the deadline -- in exchange for Terry Rozier, who was averaging a career-best 23.2 points per game on 46% shooting.

6:45 p.m. ET: Speaking on the "Woj Pod," ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski said teams have contacted the Washington WizardsaboutKyle Kuzma, but the team is hesitant to engage in any talks and will be in no rush to move on from him.

Another veteran player on a struggling team who is attracting interest is thePortland Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon, but the team likes having the guard's presence on a young squad.

Wojnarowski also details how the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in Bruce Brown, but the Toronto Raptors will also be patient with the forward who arrived last week from the Indiana Pacers in the Pascal Siakam trade.

6:15 p.m. ET:Now that the tradethat sends Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowryis official, what's next for the Charlotte Hornets?

Speaking on the "Lowe Post," ESPN insiders Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks break down how Charlotte might not be done dealing ahead of the trade deadline.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are unlikely to go anywhere, but others -- including Lowry -- could be part of subsequent trades. Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridgesand P.J. Washington are also options as the Hornets commence a rebuild under their first-year ownership group.

Be sure to also check out Marks' ultimate trade deadline preview on what all the Eastern Conference teams can do (and need) ahead of Feb. 8.

10:10 a.m. ET:The Miami Heatacquired guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for veteran guard Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

The trade was first reported by Wojnarowski, with sources telling him that Hornets will work to move Lowry, 37, onto another team before the deadline. Short of finding a deal for him and his $29.6 million expiring contract, he could eventually become a contract buyout candidate, sources said.

Jan. 22

5:30 p.m. ET:ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on "NBA Today" the Los Angeles Lakers will continue to talk with the Toronto Raptors over Bruce Brown, who nearly joined L.A. in the summer before signing the Indiana Pacers.

Brown was traded to Toronto last week in the deal that sent Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

The Lakers have also held talks regarding Dejounte Murray, but the Atlanta Hawks want to recoup what they initially gave up to bring Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

Any trade would be dependent on finding a destination for D'Angelo Russell, whose player option next season means the Lakers would have to attach more assets to make a potential deal attractive.

And would the team's struggles potentially affect LeBron James and his decision to pick up his $50 million option next year? ESPN senior writer Brian Windhorst said it could depend on if Bronny James does enter the upcoming NBA draft and where the USC freshman ultimately lands.

4:00 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks remain the faves coming out of the Eastern Conference, so what can teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks do ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline to keep up?

The 76ers could use more role players and depth, but Wojnarowski said the team won't likely make a big move ahead of the trade deadline.

The Sixers' trade assets include three first-round picks, six second-round picks and 12 players on expiring deals, but Wojnarowski said the team may be best served to wait and keep those in place. The team also will have as much as $60 million in cap space in the summer, which could go toward signing a new player to a max deal.

ESPN front office expert Bobby Marks added that players on expiring deals that could help Philly include Detroit's Bojan Bogdanovic, Toronto's Bruce Brown (traded from Indiana last week) and Charlotte's Miles Bridges.

As for the Heat, it could be about finding another point guard after missing out on Damian Lillard at the start of the season. Windhorst said to keep an eye out on Charlotte's Terry Rozier, especially after Miami coach Erik Spoelstra decided to bench Kyle Lowry (whose on an expiring deal) last week.

Marks warned that adding a player like Rozier (and his $24.9 million salary) to a $159 million payroll could inhibit Miami as the team approaches the $190 million second apron, set by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Regarding the Knicks, Wojnarowski said they already made their big midseason move by trading for guard OG Anunoby and don't want to compromise their pursuit of a big summer signing. Wojnarowski added the Knicks could make a deal in the short-term (options include Toronto's Brown, Utah's Jordan Clarkson, Detroit's Alec Burks) and have Evan Fournier's expiring contract as an incentive.

Jan. 19

7:50 p.m. ET: ChicagoBulls guard Zach LaVine will miss at least one week with a sprained right ankle, the team announced Friday.LaVine has been linked with a move ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, and the sprain is the latest setback for him in a season disjointed by injuries.

7:45 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are among the teams interested in forward Bruce Brown, according to ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Having just joined the Toronto Raptors earlier this week in the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers,Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown there is a "big market" forBrown.

Brown had signed a two-year, $45 million deal with Indiana in the offseason, and his veteran leadership could bode well for a rebuilding Toronto team. He nearly signed with the Lakers this summer, but instead chose the bigger offer from the Pacers.

7:15 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics host theDenver Nuggets on Friday in what could be a preview of the NBA Finals. The clash at TD Garden could also be a litmus test for both teams on potentially making a move before the trade deadline.

"They're not making trades that will impact their starting five, they can't improve on that. But [ both teams could use ] more size up front and more bench scoring, and both teams have the assets to go out at the trade deadline," Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. "Boston and Denver will be competing for a lot of the same players around the edges."

Jan. 17

9:00 p.m. ET:According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin as mentioned on SportsCenter, the Los Angeles Lakers are surveying the market for a point guard leading up to the trade deadline.

The Lakers could look atWashington Wizards' Tyus Jones, who is on a $14 million expiring contract, or Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz. With Gabe Vincent out with a knee injury, a guard could be what helps this team down the stretch.

2:18 p.m. ET:The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star forwardPascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans will be a third team in the deal, sendingKira Lewis Jr.to the Raptors.Indiana is sending two 2024 first-rounders and a 2026 first to the Raptors, sources said. New Orleans sends a second-round pick to Indiana.

Jan. 16

4:00 p.m. ET:What can the Philadelphia 76ers or the New York Knicks do to stay in contention in the Eastern Conference?

On "NBA Today," ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe said the Sixers need to go all-in for this season and need to find another player ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Philly has plenty of assets to play with: three first-round picks and up to three first-round swaps, along with six second-round picks and $105 million in expiring contracts.

What about the Knicks? ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Knicks are in the market for a "big-time NBA star" but that move won't happen this season.

The Knicks traded for forward OG Anunoby from Toronto in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick in December. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could also return from ankle surgery ahead of the postseason.

3:30 p.m. ET:The Golden State Warriors are in need of shaking things up ahead of the trade deadline, but it might not be simple as going out for a player they like.

On "NBA Today," Wojnarowski said that the team is open to moving any player aside from Stephen Currybut that the team needs to first find flexibility on a roster that has some big contracts.

"The decision might be as simple for the Warriors as: 'Among our big-money players, who do we like the least, who do we value the least, and we're going to trade that player at the deadline,' and start then to be able to build back a salary cap structure that gives you flexibility and maybe there's one more run with Steph Curry," Wojnarowski said.

Lowe called the Warriors' season struggles "a death of the dynasty" and said any deal has to be geared toward next season and the future to help build a team around Curry.

Among the players who could provide trade value is guard Chris Paul, but with a hand injury that is expected to keep him out past the deadline, it might be difficult to move on from him.

Jan. 14

10:30 a.m. ET:The Detroit Pistons are sending Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and two second-rounds picks (2025 and 2026) to the Washington Wizards for forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Livers, Gallinari and Muscala are all on expiring contracts.

Jan. 12

5:45 p.m. ET:The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a trade and have interest inToronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, ESPN and Andscape senior writer Marc J. Spears said Friday on "NBA Today."

Any such trade for Siakam would likely have to involve Jonathan Kuminga and another player, such as Andrew Wiggins or Chris Paul. As one general manager told Spears, there isn't a lot of trade value in just sending Wiggins.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said any team trading for Siakam would have to make sure he wants to stay, since he will be a free agent at the end of the season. A team such as the Warriors therefore would need to consider payroll and willingness to hand the two-time All-Star forward a max deal.

Wojnarowski said that a team such as the Indiana Pacers could be involved, as they have the salary cap flexibility, but that Siakam will have a lot of say in where he ultimately lands.

3:00 p.m. ET:The Atlanta Hawks are engaged with a lot of teams about trading Dejounte Murray -- specifically the Los Angeles Lakers, according toESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on "NBA Today" on Friday.

The Hawks gave up two first-round picks, a pick swap and a third first-round pick for Murray in 2022. According to Wojnarowski: "The chances of him moving before the deadline are very high."

12:30 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers are one of the NBA's hottest teams, having gone 21-6 since a Nov. 27 loss to the Denver Nuggets. More importantly, the team signed Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday to a new extension that sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowskiis worth $153 million over three years.

The early-season trade for James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers has worked out well for the Clippers, but is the team looking to make another move ahead of the postseason push?

Speaking on the "Lowe Post," ESPN's Zach Lowe and Ohm Youngmisuk debate what the Clips could do to solidify their top-four spot in the Western Conference.

The team could use someone like Dorian Finney-Smith or fellow Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale to help stretch the floor, especially after losing Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum in the Harden trade.

The Clippers have a first-round draft pick that could be used in any deal, plus players such as forward P.J. Tucker and center Mason Plumlee (who is working back from an MCL sprain).

Jan. 11

5:05 p.m. ET:The Chicago Bullsare on a three-game winning streak and are in the chase for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Would this recent run change any thoughts about trading Zach LaVine?

Don't count on it. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on "NBA Today" that if the Bulls could move on from the two-time All-Star, they would do it.

"If they could trade Zach LaVine in the next five minutes, they would trade him and Zach would happily go to the airport," said Windhorst, who added that Chicago should be looking to restructure its roster despite some improved play.

LaVine is in the second season of a five-year, $215 million deal with the Bulls. He is averaging 20.3 points per game and previously missed 17 games due to a foot injury.

2:05 p.m. ET: The Memphis Grizzlies signed guard/forward Vince Williams Jr. to a three-year, $7.9 million guaranteed contract, including a team option on a fourth season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Williams -- who has developed into an outstanding wing defender -- gets the most guaranteed money given to a player who had been on a two-way contract. The Grizzlies waived center Bismack Biyombo to create the roster spot, sources said.

Jan. 10

1:30 p.m. ET: What does the future hold for the Atlanta Hawks' backcourt? According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are "talking [ Dejounte ] Murray deals -- and others -- throughout the league."

"I think the Hawks are open to ALMOST anything at the trade deadline, but there's no question that they've gone as far as they'll probably go on Dejounte Murray's pairing with Trae Young in the backcourt," Wojnarowski wrote on Threads.

Wojnarowski also added the Charlotte Hornets have no intention of trading LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller before the deadline.

Meanwhile, is there a possibility Jarace Walker could be included in a Pascal Siakam deal if he went to the Indiana Pacers? Wojnarowski wrote that the Pacers are very determined not to include Walker in any trade.

10 a.m. ET: What will the Golden State Warriors do at the deadline? On the "Brian Windhorst & Hoop Collective" podcast, Windhorst, Kevin Pelton and Marc J. Spears discussed the Warriors' need for a No. 2 scorer behind Stephen Curry.

The trio reviewed the possibility of Golden State adding Toronto Raptorsforward Siakam, Chicago BullsforwardDeMar DeRozanor guard Zach LaVine as options for the 2022 NBA champions. The Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen was also briefly mentioned, but the Jazz currently sit above the Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

Some Golden State players mentioned that could be involved in a potential trade: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and veteran All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, will the Memphis Grizzlies make trades after Ja Morant's season-ending injury? The Collective also brought up possible moves for the Grizzlies, including moving Luke Kennard and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Jan. 8

12:15 p.m. ET: Will the Golden State Warriors be active ahead of the trade deadline, and what kind of deal could they actually make? Speaking on "The Lowe Post," ESPN's Zach Lowe and Kendra Andrews discussed the Warriors' limited options in trying to salvage the season.

While Siakam could be a target for the Warriors, there may not be much of an appetite to give up a player like Kuminga or Moses Moody in order to bring the two-time All-Star -- who could become a free agent this offseason -- to the Bay.

Jan. 6

3:10 p.m. ET: The Indiana Pacers will continue to look at Siakam, wrote Wojnarowski on Threads.

Jan. 5

7:00 p.m. ET: The Chicago Bulls might have trouble finding a new home for two-time All-Star LaVine if they decide to move him before the trade deadline, according to Wojnarowski.

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now in the NBA, and that's not because Chicago has not tried to find it," Wojnarowski said on "NBA Countdown."

Jan. 3

1:30 p.m. ET: According to Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks are open to trades leading up to the February trade deadline, and general manager Landry Fields seems determined to make changes to the roster.

Dec. 30

12:25 p.m. ET:The New York Knicks acquired forward OG Anunoby in a trade that sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors, the teams announced. The Knicks also got forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn in the deal.