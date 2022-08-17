NBA schedule release: Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green and Rockets play only 4 home games in first 15

Rockets get just four nationally-televised games, most of them airing on NBA TV.

Houston, we got rookies. Three first-round talents acquired on draft night were introduced to the media a day after their selections.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets are getting excitedly younger every season after superstar James Harden's departure, but that also means the team may have to settle on another trip to the draft lottery for the third straight year.

The young team's futility may get a jumpstart thanks to the 11 road games it will face in the first 15 matchups of the 2022-2023 season.

Rookie Jabari Smith Jr., second-year star Jalen Green, and the baby Rockets learned the full slate of their upcoming season on Wednesday.

The video above is from June 2022 after the trio of rookies were drafted.

Smith and fellow first-round rookies, Tari Eason and Tyty Washington, begin their NBA careers in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

They will then get to play inside Toyota Center for Houston's home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21.

Outside of the rough start to the season, Houston is scheduled to play no more than five straight road games at any point of the season. This occurs twice: February and March.

Houston's longest homestand is from Dec. 11 through Dec. 23.

While the Rockets were snubbed from a coveted Christmas Day game, they will play on New Year's Eve at home against the Knicks and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, 2023, in a nationally-televised game at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking of televised matchups, Houston once again received a league-low four national TV games. ABC13 sister network ESPN will air Houston's road matchup against Sacramento on Jan. 11, 2023.

Other schedule highlights include:

Nov. 7 at Orlando : Jabari Smith Jr.'s first pro matchup with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero.

: Jabari Smith Jr.'s first pro matchup with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero. Nov. 16 at Dallas : First matchup against Christian Wood since former Rocket's trade.

: First matchup against Christian Wood since former Rocket's trade. Nov. 20 vs. Golden State : First matchup of season against defending NBA champs.

: First matchup of season against defending NBA champs. Dec. 5 vs. Philadelphia : Not just a James Harden homecoming. Danuel House Jr. and PJ Tucker return as Sixers players.

: Not just a James Harden homecoming. Danuel House Jr. and PJ Tucker return as Sixers players. Feb. 15, 2023 at Oklahoma City : Last game before All-Star break.

: Last game before All-Star break. April 4, 2022 vs. Denver : Last home game of regular season.

: Last home game of regular season. April 9, 2022 at Washington: Last game of regular season.

And to hype up the schedule drop, the Rockets released an "Office"-style video with dates hidden throughout, featuring general manager Rafael Stone, Smith, Eason, Washington, Eric Gordon, Josh Christopher, and other surprise guests. You can watch the clip below. And for a readable list of every NBA team's schedule, view it here.