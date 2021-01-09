Society

Men and women in blue celebrated on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

All over the U.S., men and women in blue put the public's lives before their own. And today, they're being celebrated.

Saturday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

There are many ways to show your support.

Dress up in blue clothes, or add a blue ribbon to your car or bag.

Share your appreciation on social media with the hashtag #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay.

In the Houston area, you can donate blood during the National Blue Blood Drive this Tuesday in Deer Park.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day began in 2015 to gratitude for officers in the United States, according to nationaltoday.com. In support of their services, citizens are encouraged to do their part in thanking the law enforcers on this day.

WATCH: Remembering Houston-area law enforcement who passed away in the line of duty
HPD Sgt. Sean Rios is the fourth officer in the department to have been killed in just one year. We're remembering Houston officers, as well as surrounding area officers and deputies, who were killed in the line of duty.

