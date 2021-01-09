Men and women in blue celebrated on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Saturday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
There are many ways to show your support.
Dress up in blue clothes, or add a blue ribbon to your car or bag.
Share your appreciation on social media with the hashtag #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay.
In the Houston area, you can donate blood during the National Blue Blood Drive this Tuesday in Deer Park.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day began in 2015 to gratitude for officers in the United States, according to nationaltoday.com. In support of their services, citizens are encouraged to do their part in thanking the law enforcers on this day.
