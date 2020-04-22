Society

National Guard steps in to help Houston Food Bank during pandemic

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of the National Guard are stepping in to help during critical times and will be at the Houston Food Bank's super site distribution.

According to the food bank, the pandemic has doubled the need in the community for food and they are getting more requests for help than they did at any point during Hurricane Harvey.

Nearly 300 guards received orientation at the food bank headquarters on Monday and will be helping with distribution, food deliveries, at the bank's warehouse and also assembling food boxes.

The food bank requested this help to make sure they can handle the need right now and to help out their volunteers who have been non-stop since this all started.

The distribution will take place between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Houston Premium Outlets on 29300 Hempstead Road.

This is the last time the distribution will take place at this location as the outlets are opening back up for curbside retail service on Friday.

For anyone who would like to help, you can text ABC13 to 41444 and select your donation amount.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycypressnational guardcoronavirusfood bankcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible in southeast Texas Wednesday
Police shoot and kill man they say charged at them in E. Houston
Driver abandons car after crash, leaving passenger trapped
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Lakers star, former Aggie caught in 3.8 quake in LA
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
Show More
Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera
H-E-B stores across Texas to extend hours of operation
How the pandemic is changing big construction projects
4 Catholic schools to close due to financial issues amid COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News