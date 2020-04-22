National Guard steps in to help Houston Food Bank during pandemic

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of the National Guard are stepping in to help during critical times and will be at the Houston Food Bank's super site distribution.
According to the food bank, the pandemic has doubled the need in the community for food and they are getting more requests for help than they did at any point during Hurricane Harvey.
Nearly 300 guards received orientation at the food bank headquarters on Monday and will be helping with distribution, food deliveries, at the bank's warehouse and also assembling food boxes.
The food bank requested this help to make sure they can handle the need right now and to help out their volunteers who have been non-stop since this all started.
The distribution will take place between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Houston Premium Outlets on 29300 Hempstead Road.
This is the last time the distribution will take place at this location as the outlets are opening back up for curbside retail service on Friday.
For anyone who would like to help, you can text ABC13 to 41444 and select your donation amount.
