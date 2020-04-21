The US National Guard is helping the Houston Food Bank feed families in need during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 180 members of the National Guard started their orientation at the Houston Food Bank with one goal: help feed Houston families in need during this crisis.The Houston Food Bank said it needed help to meet the increasing demand for food.The U.S. National Guard answered that call. Now, 100 more guards will join the team on Tuesday, in addition to the 180 guards that were at orientation on Monday.Houston Food Bank said this will also help them meet the needs of their food distribution partners.The National Guard will be assisting the food bank in this effort for the next 45 days.If you would like to make a donation to the Houston Food Bank, text ABC13 to 41444. For every single dollar given, that's three meals donated to someone in need.