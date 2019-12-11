Nassau Bay officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Nassau Bay officer is in serious condition after he was struck by a suspect's vehicle.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales says the officer was conducting a traffic stop Tuesday night in the 2000 block of San Sebastian and was struck by the driver.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene and an active search is underway.



The incident comes just days after Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot and killed.

