2 Houston men and Spring woman accused of burglarizing Tennessee McDonald's

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) -- Two Houston men and a Spring woman were arrested in Nashville after police say they burglarized a McDonald's.Rodney Ray Davis, 26; Deandre Butler, 24; and Shaqueria Shaquall Marie Debose, 25, were charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.According to Nashville police, the suspects were arrested Tuesday morning after a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter spotted the vehicle fleeing from McDonald's. The helicopter followed the suspects all the way to a nearby gas station, where they were stopped.A search was done on the vehicle, and authorities found more than $14,000 in cash, which the suspects denied was theirs. Authorities also said one of the suspects tried getting rid of a bag, which they later found with burglary tools.Surveillance photos from the scene also show the suspects crawling on the floor of the restaurant.Davis and Dubose are being held on a $52,000 bond. Meanwhile, Butler, who police said has an outstanding warrant in Texas and is also charged with being a fugitive, is being held on a $302,000 bond.All three suspects are under investigation for their potential involvement in other burglaries, police said.