NASA warns of loud boom expected at Johnson Space Center on Saturday during experiment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you hear a loud boom on Saturday morning, NASA says you don't need to be alarmed.

Engineers at NASA's Johnson Space Center are conducting a pressure test that they say will culminate in a sudden burst of noise between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, July 9.

Officials said the loud boom might sound like an explosion to people near the Space Center.

Some gates on Space City Boulevard, near Bay Area Boulevard, will be closed during the experiment.

Scientists are testing an inflatable lunar habitat module prototype, with hopes that the technology could someday make it to the moon.

The test will only be conducted if weather conditions permit.

"The noise may be alarming for folks, but, rest assured, it is a normal outcome of the test we are doing," said Matthew Green, senior software engineer and director of this test. "The more people who are aware the test is taking place, the more people we can make feel comfortable and bring awareness to the important research we are doing."

Although the test is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and take up to four hours, the burst of noise is expected to be brief.
