NASA taps Houston companies to launch revolutionary new spacesuit project

By John Egan, InnovationMap
The Infinite: Experience life on board the International Space Station

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two startups - including Houston-based Axiom Space - have been tasked with helping NASA gear up for human space exploration at the International Space Station and on the moon as part of a spacesuit deal potentially worth billions of dollars.

NASA recently picked Axiom and Collins Aerospace to help advance spacewalking capabilities in low-earth orbit and on the moon by outfitting astronauts with next-generation spacesuits. While headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Collins has a significant presence in the Houston Spaceport.

SEE ALSO: NASA releases new images from Webb telescope showing 'Stephan's Quintet,' 'Cosmic Cliffs,' more

This deal will help support landing the first woman and the first person of color on the moon as part of NASA's return to our lunar neighbor. The equipment also will help NASA prepare for human missions to Mars.

