League City police corner 39-year-old naked man inside Clear Creek Community Church

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police believe a naked man who smashed the glass doors of a church on Sunday night was under the influence when he committed the alleged act in the buff.

Damir Kurtalic, 39, is being held without bail on four charges, including assault of a peace officer, criminal mischief between $100 and $750, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing.

Video shows League City police officers confront and try to arrest a man who broke into a church while wearing nothing. Damir Kurtalic's booking photo is seen. ABC13 via i45NOW/League City Police Dept.

Officers were able to detain Kurtalic, but it wasn't without difficulty, according to the police department.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. to Clear Creek Community Church on FM-270/Egret Bay Boulevard, where someone said they saw a man break in.

After finding a glass door broken, officers located the Kurtalic inside who wasn't wearing any clothes, police said. They cornered the man in an upstairs area and tried to take him into custody, but he fought and struggled with him.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News from inside the church captured the moment police confronted the man, who appeared to have been subdued by a stun gun.

Police believe Kurtalic was under the influence of some drug, League City police public information officer, John Griffith, said.

An ambulance was called to the church so the suspect could be evaluated and treated.

